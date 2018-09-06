Man City and Liverpool are reportedly preparing to clash in the transfer market next year as both are being linked with a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year-old has already established himself as one of the finest midfield talents in Europe, racking up over 200 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions while helping them to secure a huge haul of domestic trophies since 2014.

Having accumulated a wealth of experience, displayed great technical quality and creative ability to add a different dynamic in midfield, it’s no surprise then that Rabiot is said to be attracting plenty of interest from around Europe.

Particularly given his current contract is set to expire next summer, clubs have the opportunity to snap him up on a free transfer next year and according to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, both Man City and Liverpool as well as AC Milan and Juventus are all lining up to try and convince Rabiot to join them.

The first major obstacle will of course be convincing him not to sign a renewal with PSG, as that would undoubtedly complicate an exit significantly.

Assuming that doesn’t happen, then the next step will be convince him of the project being presented to him, and so whether it’s an agreement in January or not until his deal runs down, time will tell if Rabiot is ready to experience a new challenge away from his homeland.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola appear to have plenty of quality and depth in that department, particularly after the Reds signed Naby Keita and Fabinho this past summer.

As for City, they’ve got the likes of Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne playing key roles and so perhaps a swoop for Rabiot isn’t necessary. Nevertheless, given his quality and the fact that he’ll potentially be available on a free transfer, it will surely be an option that’s difficult to ignore.