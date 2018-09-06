Manchester City are reportedly ready to hand Leroy Sane a new contract at the club despite his current struggles with the side.

The Germany international was left out of City’s most recent Premier League squad, failing to even make the bench as they took on Newcastle in their most recent game.

This is the latest surprise development in Sane’s career after he also missed out on his country’s squad for the World Cup in the summer.

The Mail reported that Pep Guardiola was concerned about Sane’s attitude from what he’d seen of him in training recently, but the Metro now claim the Spanish tactician is eager to hand the 22-year-old a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Sane has long looked one of the most exciting young talents in the game, and played a major role in City strolling to the Premier League title last season.

Quite what’s gone wrong for him is not yet clear, but it does still seem he could be handed a lifeline by his club.

City fans will hope this report proves accurate as Sane is a player with huge potential that they won’t want to see move elsewhere, as he could surely have his pick of most top European clubs.