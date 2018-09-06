Manchester United eye £150million duo but transfer has one major catch

Manchester United are reportedly set to target Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire again in the January transfer window.

The pair were both linked with moves to United during the summer for around £75million each, though the Red Devils could not sanction a deal in time.

It now seems United are willing to try again for either player, and that Eric Bailly could be sold to raise funds to help a deal through.

This is according to Gambling.com, who suggest Bailly’s move down the pecking order at Old Trafford could mean he’s the player axed in this reshuffle in Jose Mourinho’s defence.

This comes as the Metro also link Bailly as being unsettled at United and considering his future with the club ahead of January.

It remains to be seen where the Ivory Coast international could end up next, but he shouldn’t have a shortage of suitors.

Bailly has largely impressed in his time in England, even if injuries have disrupted his progress.

Arsenal and Chelsea were both linked as monitoring the 24-year-old earlier this year when he lost his place in Mourinho’s side at the end of last season.