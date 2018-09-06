Jose Mourinho ‘obsessed’ with Man United sealing transfer of £135million star in potential blow to Chelsea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager for the club to seal the transfer of Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

The Spain international is undoubtedly one of the top left-sided defenders in Europe after a great career for Barcelona and for his country.

United already have Luke Shaw in that position, but Don Balon claim Mourinho is ‘obsessed’ with raiding Barca for Alba amid a lack of progress over him signing a new contract.

Sport also report of the 29-year-old not yet being offered a new deal, with his current contract, which contains a £135million release clause, due to expire at the end of next season.

Still, it may be that Alba will become available soon as Barcelona themselves have been linked with a new signing at left-back.

Don Balon recently claimed Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso was on the Catalan giants’ radar, so the Blues will hope they’re not going to be increased danger of losing o ne of their best players.

Although Shaw has been one of United’s most improved players this season, there does seem big interest from Mourinho in bringing in an upgrade, if Don Balon’s report is anything to go by.

In doing so, he could hurt Shaw’s prospects at Old Trafford and also do harm to his old club Chelsea as Barcelona would surely need to replace Alba, with Alonso one of the top players in Europe in that position as well.