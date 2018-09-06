Man Utd have reportedly offered Anthony Martial a new contract with Juventus and Bayern Munich both said to be primed to swoop for him.

The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a key figure in Jose Mourinho’s plans at Old Trafford, as he failed to solidify his place in the starting line-up last season while he’s been limited to just one outing so far this year.

With his current contract set to expire next summer, the Frenchman is edging ever closer to becoming a free agent, but it’s been suggested by Calciomercato that he could be set to sign a new deal with Man Utd offering a contract worth up to €10m a year.

It remains to be seen whether or not the touted offer is enough to convince Martial to stay, as aside from the financial aspect, he will surely be desperate to play regularly and further his career in the coming years.

If he is unable to do that at Old Trafford under Mourinho, then perhaps an exit makes more sense rather than continuing to fight a battle in Manchester and ultimately ruling out a departure by signing a new long-term agreement.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Mario Mandzukic all vying for places already in the Juventus XI, a move to Turin arguably wouldn’t be the smartest idea from Martial if he is pursuing regular playing time.

That could be more realistic at Bayern, but time will tell if he wishes to stick it out at Man Utd and prove his worth to Mourinho or wants a new challenge to see if he can take his game to the next level and show more of the quality and talent that he displayed when he initially arrived in England from Monaco.