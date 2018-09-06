Manchester United star told ‘get out of my club’ as latest transfer hint provokes furious response from these fans

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is the subject of much Twitter rage this afternoon after he appeared to once again drop a hint that he wants a transfer away from the club in the near future.

The France international has not exactly been the star name many expected when he moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, failing to justify his big price tag so far as he’s not looked an ideal fit in Jose Mourinho’s system.

While some have blamed the manager for Pogba failing to truly blossom into the player he looked like he could be, it seems the tide may be turning in that respect.

Speaking earlier in the season, Pogba admitted he’d get fined if he were honest about how he was feeling, and he’s now provoked anger by failing to rule out a transfer in the next few months when speaking to Sky Germany.

‘My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I’m playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months,’ he said.

Unsurprisingly, this has not gone down at all well as these fans seem to have had enough…

