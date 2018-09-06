Manchester United approach €80million star over January transfer to replace unsettled figure

Manchester United have made an approach to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez this January.

This comes as there are some doubts over Eric Bailly’s future at Old Trafford after seemingly falling down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho this season.

Hernandez, who can play centre-back or left-back, seems an ideal signing for that problem position of defence for United after they missed out on a number of their summer targets.

France Football claim United are ready to pay big for the 22-year-old, and additionally, CaughtOffside understands the Red Devils have already initiated contact with the player himself to sound him out over his interest in a move.

United seem fairly confident of persuading Hernandez to swap Madrid for Manchester this winter, in what would no doubt be an exciting deal for the club and boost their hopes for the second half of the season.

It’s also claimed in the Metro that Bailly is considering his future at United, so it may be that the club are stepping up their interest in signing Hernandez as a replacement for the Ivory Coast international.