Manchester United injury blow for Watford game as star withdraws from international duty

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt an injury blow ahead of their next Premier League game with Watford as Marouane Fellaini has withdrawn from international duty with Belgium.

According to the Metro, Fellaini is now set to miss his country’s games against Scotland and Iceland, and could be out of the clash against Watford with a knee injury.

The 30-year-old landed himself a new contract with United in the summer, much to the dismay of fans at the time, and this latest injury setback does suggest it might’ve been a poor decision.

Fellaini has never exactly been the most influential player in the squad anyway, even if Jose Mourinho did rely on him in a tactical shift in the win over Burnley last weekend.

The Belgian came in for Fred in midfield to deal with the physical and aerial threat posed by Sean Dyche’s side, and, in fairness, it worked.

Mourinho, however, now looks set to be without his secret weapon for the club’s next game.