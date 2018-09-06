‘Massive future ahead’ – These Chelsea fans full of praise as starlet shines on international duty

After playing a key role as Wales secured a 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night, Ethan Ampadu earned plenty of praise from many Chelsea fans.

As seen in the video below, the 17-year-old was particularly influential in the build-up to Aaron Ramsey’s goal which gave the hosts a commanding 2-0 lead.

After winning possession with a high press, Ampadu had the awareness to attack the space and drive into the final third before playing a perfectly-weighted pass to Ramsey who produced a nice finish.

Aside from that passage of play, Ampadu impressed in general and as per the Evening Standard, it also importantly earned him plenty of praise from boss Ryan Giggs who predicted that he will have a great career ahead of him.

In order for that to come to fruition though, the youngster will surely need to play regularly to gain experience and develop his talent.

With the fierce competition for places at Stamford Bridge, it’s debatable as to whether he’ll get that under Maurizio Sarri, and so perhaps a loan exit would be beneficial to all parties.

Nevertheless, based on the comments left below by some Chelsea fans on Twitter, they have no doubt that Ampadu will develop and mature into a fundamental figure for them in the future, or at least they hope he will be given the chance to.

Time will tell if that happens though, as in order to keep his place in the Wales line-up, he’ll need to play regularly at club level too sooner rather than later. Based on this performance, he’ll be putting Chelsea boss Sarri under pressure to play him more often…

1). Ampadu wins the ball 2). Runs at the defence 3). Looks up and plays Ramsey in to score Crazy how good this 17 year old is, massive future ahead.. pic.twitter.com/q6gZaU3tl7 — . (@OfficialCheIs) September 6, 2018

17 years old. Ethan Ampadu. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/0soTxoeSLF — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 6, 2018

At 17years, Ethan Ampadu had Icardi, Depay, Mariano Diaz in his pocket for Chelsea in pre season. Became the 1st player in 2000 to assist in Welsh history. Anyone who thinks he isn’t ready to play for the first team @Chelsea doesn’t know football. He is a Generational Talent.? pic.twitter.com/AFVXcjcSMZ — MSCFC? (@SarrifutbolCFC) September 6, 2018