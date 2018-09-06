Photos: Georgina Rodriguez looks INCREDIBLE as she soaks up sun during break with Cristiano Ronaldo

Life in Italy continues to appear to be treating Georgina Rodriguez well based on Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner’s latest snaps on Instagram.

The 33-year-old has skipped international duty this time round due to a lack of fitness in his mind to feature for both and country in the early part of the campaign.

While Fernando Santos and his men will therefore have to cope with his absence against Croatia and Italy over the next few days, with the latter coming in the UEFA Nations League, it looks as though Ronaldo and Rodriguez are certainly enjoying their break.

The Argentine-born beauty has been keeping everyone up to date with their movements on Instagram, and as seen in the images below, they’re more than happy to show off their physiques too as they soak up some sun.

Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Juventus goal, but as the side continue to collect maximum points in Serie A, it certainly looks as though he’s continuing to win off the pitch too with Rodriguez looking as stunning as ever.