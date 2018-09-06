Video: Aaron Ramsey produces great finish as Wales run riot against Ireland

Wales were in fine form for their UEFA Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland on Thursday as they took a 3-0 half-time lead.

Goals from Tom Lawrence and Gareth Bale had put Wales 2-0 up after just 18 minutes, but there was more to come from the hosts at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ramsey latched onto a pass into the box and the Arsenal man kept his composure to produce a great finish, as seen in the video below, to give his side a commanding lead heading into the interval.

It’s the ideal start for Wales in their League B, group 4 meeting with their rivals, and Gunners fans will be equally as pleased too having seen their midfield ace grab a confidence-boosting goal while away on international duty.

As for Ireland though, they’ll be desperately hoping to produce a reaction in the second half to at least come away from the game with some pride after what was undoubtedly a disastrous opening 45 minutes.