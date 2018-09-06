Germany defender Antonio Rudiger left his mark on France’s Benjamin Pavard on Thursday night after this painful-looking altercation.

The two sides were in action in the UEFA Nations League and while there was a lack of goals in the opening hour at the Allianz Arena, this incident certainly managed to dominate discussion.

SEE MORE: Video: Gareth Bale scores superb goal for Wales as Real Madrid superstar continues impressive start to season

It’s impossible to suggest that there was any malice involved in this as we’re not in Rudiger’s boots, but the Germany and Chelsea ace does catch Pavard in the neck and as seen in the images below, it has left some damage on the 22-year-old.

As the youngster tried to block his cross, Rudiger managed to come crashing down with his foot on the Frenchman’s neck. Fortunately, it wasn’t serious enough to end his night as he continued to play on, but those scars certainly look as though they’ll hurt in the morning.

The referee seemingly didn’t deem it dangerous play, and so Rudiger escaped punishment. Nevertheless, replays showed that it could have easily been a different outcome with Pavard in the wars as he continues to impress for France after his crucial role in their success at the World Cup this past summer.

Almanya-Fransa maç?nda ?u pozisyonda Rüdiger’e kart ç?kmad?. Maç?n ba??. Ve iyi niyetli de?il bence… pic.twitter.com/K5B3eEpHhj — Hünkar Mutlu (@hunkarmutlu) September 6, 2018