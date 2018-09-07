Eden Hazard will reportedly consider a Chelsea exit at the end of the season if the club fail to secure a return to the Champions League.

The Blues will be absent from Europe’s top table this year after their struggles last season, and so they will have to settle for the Europa League this time round.

However, they have made a bright start under Maurizio Sarri, winning all four of their Premier League games thus far, scoring 10 goals while conceding just three.

With that in mind, it would appear as though they are moving in the right direction, but according to The Sun, failure to return to the Champions League for next season could see the two parties split ways with Hazard’s contract set to expire in 2020 which complicates matters further and could encourage an exit.

Should they continue their current form though, finishing in the top four shouldn’t be a struggle, but naturally, how Sarri’s side react to adversity will be a key factor in that push.

Nevertheless, as per Don Balon, perhaps the biggest threat to Chelsea will come courtesy of Real Madrid as early as the January transfer window.

It’s suggested that if Los Blancos are struggling to stay on track to achieve their objectives by the New Year, club president Florentino Perez is poised to take action and could bolster Julen Lopetegui’s squad with the signing of Hazard.

Allowing the Belgian international to leave midway through a season really doesn’t sound likely or sensible, although with his contract situation brewing in the background, Chelsea may be forced to accept an exit sooner rather than later if the 27-year-old isn’t willing to commit his long-term future.

Similarly to Chelsea, Real Madrid have started the season well with three wins in as many games to start La Liga, and so Lopetegui appears to have found the right balance thus far.

However, should they encounter troubles, it’s claimed that Hazard will become the priority to give them a boost, but it remains to be seen if they are capable of convincing Chelsea to sell before they’ve even got a chance to secure a Champions League return and before offering Hazard a new contract to convince him to stay.