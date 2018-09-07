Chelsea are reportedly keen on the idea of prising Suso away from AC Milan to bolster Maurizio Sarri’s attacking options moving forward.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure at the San Siro, coming a long way since his struggles to have an impact at Liverpool.

He showed his importance again last season with eight goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions, and Gennaro Gattuso will undoubtedly rely on him heavily this year too on the right flank in his 4-3-3 system.

However, it’s claimed by Calciomercato that Chelsea could use their good relations with the Italian giants following the deal which took Tiemoue Bakayoko to Serie A this past summer to potentially launch a bid to take Suso to Stamford Bridge.

Given his importance to Milan, it seems an unlikely deal as the Rossoneri would then have a tough time in finding a replacement to offer the same attacking threat and creative quality that Suso provides.

From a Chelsea perspective though, there’s no doubt that the Spanish international would offer a different dynamic in the final third to complement what is already at Sarri’s disposal.

The Italian tactician has a wealth of pace and movement from the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian, but Suso’s technical quality and vision to create openings for others could be a really important attribute to add to this Chelsea attack to make them even more difficult to handle.

Nevertheless, time will tell if a deal for Suso can be reached, as with Gattuso and Milan desperately chasing a return to the Champions League, it would seem nonsensical for them to sacrifice one of their most important players with no real depth or quality available to immediately replace him.