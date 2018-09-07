Chelsea and Real Madrid could stand to benefit majorly from a big transfer decision made by Barcelona regarding re-signing their former player Neymar.

It seems the Catalan giants have closed the door on bringing the Brazil international back to the Nou Camp despite some recent talk that they could do so.

This surprise development from Don Balon should give Real Madrid real hope of signing Neymar themselves, as the piece goes on to explain.

One of the finest footballers in the world, Neymar would no doubt be a dream Galactico signing for Florentino Perez, the Madrid president who has a history of signing the world’s biggest names.

Having sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, the former Barca forward could be the perfect long-term replacement in that position up front.

Don Balon suggest this could also benefit Chelsea as it would mean Neymar becomes Real’s priority target in attack over Blues star Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and Don Balon suggest he’s still keen on that move himself.

Still, few would argue Neymar looks the superior option overall, and Chelsea fans won’t be too bothered if it means they can keep the 27-year-old at Stamford Bridge for longer.