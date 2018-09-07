Chelsea star could leave in January amid struggles under Maurizio Sarri

As his wait continues to make his first appearance of the season, it’s been reported that Chelsea stalwart Gary Cahill could leave in January if things stay the same.

The 32-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Blues since arriving in 2011, making 282 appearances for the club while helping them win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, the Europa League and Champions League amongst other trophies.

However, it’s been a difficult start to the campaign for the experienced centre-half, as he has been pushed down the pecking order by David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger, leaving him without a minute of action to his name thus far.

With that in mind, it’s unsurprising then that The Sun claim that the England international could seek an exit in January to secure a more prominent role elsewhere as he’ll be desperate to play regularly as he continues to edge towards the latter stages of his career.

In contrast, there is an argument to suggest that given Chelsea will be competing on multiple fronts this season, Sarri will be forced to rotate and rest individuals which should give Cahill an opportunity to impress and stay in the side.

However, that’s a gamble for the former Aston Villa defender, and so an exit in the New Year could be a sensible decision, provided he continues to be left out between now and then.

It doesn’t appear as though the situation at Chelsea will drastically change in the coming months though, as given both Luiz and Rudiger are technically gifted and capable of playing out from the back, the pair seemingly suit Sarri’s style of play better.

In turn, barring any injuries or suspensions, it looks set to be more of the same as far as Cahill is concerned who would still face competition from Andreas Christensen, and so a difficult decision may have to be taken to leave Stamford Bridge after a glittering spell with the club.