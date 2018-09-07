Jorginho’s agent reveals just how close Chelsea star came to sealing Manchester City transfer

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed how close his client was to completing a transfer to Manchester City this summer instead.

The Italy international was a man in demand after impressing at previous club Napoli, and ended up making the move to Stamford Bridge this season.

It’s fair to say Jorginho has made a superb start to life in England, looking one of Chelsea’s best players so far as they celebrate four wins out of four under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who coached the player at Napoli.

Watching the way Jorginho dictates play from deep and uses the ball so intelligently, it’s clear to see why Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would have wanted him in his squad this season.

Discussing the failed move, the 26-year-old’s agent says everything was agreed between the player and City, but that the two clubs never quite came to an agreement over the transfer.

He says Chelsea then enquired about his situation and swooped to get the deal done instead – and Blues fans will be thrilled they did.

‘It was all done with Jorginho,’ his agent Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, as translated by the Metro.

‘There was an agreement, but there was no agreement between the clubs. All parties have to agree, and one did not.

‘Then Chelsea asked what the situation was after Sarri arrived and Jorginho went to London.

‘He’s really enjoying it at Chelsea, the team is on a roll and has won four matches out of four. It’s a great start.

‘Going to Chelsea was a unique opportunity, the career of a player is very short and now we hope for the best.’