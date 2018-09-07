Fabinho gives update on Liverpool progress after being left out of the squad for last three fixtures

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho insists he is enjoying a ‘good’ start to life at Anfield, despite missing the club’s last three Premier League outings.

The Brazilian signed for Liverpool in the summer from AS Monaco for £44 million, joining other new arrivals Naby Keita, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri at the club in a summer of change for the Reds – as per Sky Sports.

The influx of fresh reinforcements has paid dividends on the pitch so far, as Jurgen Klopp’s men have won all four of their games at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, although only Alisson and Keita have featured regularly in the starting XI.

SEE ALSO: Video: Liverpool ace brilliantly settles feud with Manchester United man in England training

Liverpool stalwart praises Chelsea rival as one of the best players in the world

Liverpool star receives heavy criticism from fellow Premier League ace

Fabinho has yet to make his competitive debut for his new club and has only been included in the squad for one fixture so far, against West Ham United on the opening day.

The competition for places in midfield is currently fierce at Liverpool, with Jordan Henderson, Keita and Fabinho all jostling for a regular spot in the middle of the park, however, the 24-year-old believes he is ready to make an impact for the team.

According to Globo Esporte, the-ex Monaco stalwart told reporters on Friday: “My start has been good, good adaptation. The pre-season was very good, we had nine friendlies and I played nine.

“I am adapting to the team’s style of play. The more experienced players have helped me, the technical team as well.

“Me and my wife are liking the city, we already have a home. Firmino is being a great guy, his family has given a good support to me and Alisson.

“It’s been fine. Having Brazilians in the team helps. Now it’s really to make the debut. I’m fine, training well and prepared.”

Liverpool are set to play Tottenham at Wembley on September 15th after the international break as their Premier League title charge continues and supporters will hope that Fabinho can finally start contributing to the team’s success.