FIFA 19 player ratings 100-61, with Liverpool summer signings, Arsenal talisman and Manchester United star

FIFA 19 player ratings are starting to drop for this year as players 100-61 have been officially announced on the EA Sports website.

Two of Liverpool’s summer signings make the top 100, while big names from Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are also on the list of the FIFA 19 player ratings released so far.

One of the most popular footballing games in the world, FIFA is always an absolute must-have, so no wonder fans are likely to be eager to get a snap shot of the talent available on the game this year.

You can visit EASports.com for the full list of players 100-61, and we’ve also run through them all below.

Some will no doubt disagree with the odd rating here or there, with a video emerging today of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette not being at all happy at finding out they’ve ranked him slower than Gunners team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!

By the time it comes out, though, no one will care too much as they get down to playing it.

Here are the FIFA 19 player ratings we know so far…

100) Kostas Manolas

kostas manolas

99) Riyad Mahrez

riyad mahrez

98) Zlatan Ibrahimovic

ibrahimovic fifa 19

97) Raheem Sterling

fifa 19 sterling

96) Blaise Matuidi

blaise matuidi fifa 19

95) Marco Asensio

marco asensio fifa 19

94) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

sms fifa

93) Joshua Kimmich

kimmich fifa 19 rating

92) Edin Dzeko

edin dzeko fifa 19

91) Koke

fifa 19 koke

90) Marco Reus

marco reus fifa 19

89) Filipe Luis

filipe luis fifa 19

88) Vincent Kompany

vincent kompany fifa 19

87) Arjen Robben

arjen robben fifa 19 rating

86) Alisson

alisson fifa 19 rating

85) David Alaba

david alaba

84) Fabinho

fabinho

83) Arturo Vidal

fifa 19 arturo vidal

82) Virgil van Dijk

fifa 19 virgil van dijk

81) Diego Costa

diego costa fifa 19

80) Radja Nainggolan

79) Alex Sandro

fifa 19 player ratings

78) Medhi Benatia

77) Parejo

76) Nemanja Matic

fifa 19 matic

75) Douglas Costa

douglas costa fifa 19

74) Cesar Azpilicueta

azpilicueta

73) Naldo

naldo

72) Fernandinho

fernandinho fifa 19

71) Miralem Pjanic

pjanic fifa 19

70) Leroy Sane

fifa 19 leroy sane

69) Leonardo Bonucci

fifa 19 leonardo bonucci

68) Jerome Boateng

fifa 19 jerome boateng

67) Thomas Muller

thomas muller fifa 19

66) Ederson

ederson

65) Roberto Firmino

firmino fifa

64) Marco Verratti

fifa 19 marco verratti

63) Nicolas Otamendi

otamendi fifa 19

62) Thiago Alcantara

thiago fifa 19

61) Mesut Ozil

ozil fifa 19

