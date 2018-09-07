FIFA 19 player ratings 100-61, with Liverpool summer signings, Arsenal talisman and Manchester United star

FIFA 19 player ratings are starting to drop for this year as players 100-61 have been officially announced on the EA Sports website.
Two of Liverpool’s summer signings make the top 100, while big names from Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are also on the list of the FIFA 19 player ratings released so far.
One of the most popular footballing games in the world, FIFA is always an absolute must-have, so no wonder fans are likely to be eager to get a snap shot of the talent available on the game this year.
You can visit EASports.com for the full list of players 100-61, and we’ve also run through them all below.
Some will no doubt disagree with the odd rating here or there, with a video emerging today of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette not being at all happy at finding out they’ve ranked him slower than Gunners team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!
By the time it comes out, though, no one will care too much as they get down to playing it.
Here are the FIFA 19 player ratings we know so far…
100) Kostas Manolas
99) Riyad Mahrez
98) Zlatan Ibrahimovic
97) Raheem Sterling
96) Blaise Matuidi
95) Marco Asensio
94) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
93) Joshua Kimmich
92) Edin Dzeko
91) Koke
90) Marco Reus
89) Filipe Luis
88) Vincent Kompany
87) Arjen Robben
86) Alisson
85) David Alaba
84) Fabinho
83) Arturo Vidal
82) Virgil van Dijk
81) Diego Costa
80) Radja Nainggolan
79) Alex Sandro
78) Medhi Benatia
77) Parejo
76) Nemanja Matic
75) Douglas Costa
74) Cesar Azpilicueta
73) Naldo
72) Fernandinho
71) Miralem Pjanic
70) Leroy Sane
69) Leonardo Bonucci
68) Jerome Boateng
67) Thomas Muller
66) Ederson
65) Roberto Firmino
64) Marco Verratti
63) Nicolas Otamendi
62) Thiago Alcantara
61) Mesut Ozil