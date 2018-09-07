FIFA 19 player ratings 100-61, with Liverpool summer signings, Arsenal talisman and Manchester United star

FIFA 19 player ratings are starting to drop for this year as players 100-61 have been officially announced on the EA Sports website.

Two of Liverpool’s summer signings make the top 100, while big names from Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are also on the list of the FIFA 19 player ratings released so far.

One of the most popular footballing games in the world, FIFA is always an absolute must-have, so no wonder fans are likely to be eager to get a snap shot of the talent available on the game this year.

You can visit EASports.com for the full list of players 100-61, and we’ve also run through them all below.

Some will no doubt disagree with the odd rating here or there, with a video emerging today of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette not being at all happy at finding out they’ve ranked him slower than Gunners team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!

By the time it comes out, though, no one will care too much as they get down to playing it.

Here are the FIFA 19 player ratings we know so far…

100) Kostas Manolas

99) Riyad Mahrez

98) Zlatan Ibrahimovic

97) Raheem Sterling

96) Blaise Matuidi

95) Marco Asensio

94) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

93) Joshua Kimmich

92) Edin Dzeko

91) Koke

90) Marco Reus

89) Filipe Luis

88) Vincent Kompany

87) Arjen Robben

86) Alisson

85) David Alaba

84) Fabinho

83) Arturo Vidal

82) Virgil van Dijk

81) Diego Costa

80) Radja Nainggolan

79) Alex Sandro

78) Medhi Benatia

77) Parejo

76) Nemanja Matic

75) Douglas Costa

74) Cesar Azpilicueta

73) Naldo

72) Fernandinho

71) Miralem Pjanic

70) Leroy Sane

69) Leonardo Bonucci

68) Jerome Boateng

67) Thomas Muller

66) Ederson

65) Roberto Firmino

64) Marco Verratti

63) Nicolas Otamendi

62) Thiago Alcantara

61) Mesut Ozil