Ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright says that winning the World Cup has inflated Paul Pogba’s ego, after an indifferent start to the Premier League season.

Pogba lifted the famous gold trophy with his country in Russia this summer, scoring in the final 4-2 triumph against Croatia. The 25-year-old was an instrumental part of Didier Deschamps staring XI throughout the tournament as he displayed the physically dominant and technically brilliant side to his game that he has become famous for over the course of his career.

At club level with Man United, however, the Frenchman has failed to consistently hit such heights, often frustrating manager Jose Mourinho and supporters with his sub-par performances in the red shirt.

Although he has still managed to stand out for the team at times, he has been unable to produce the goods on a regular basis and that trend has continued in the early stages of the new domestic campaign.

A strong opening day display against Leicester City was followed up by two subdued offerings in the middle of the park from Pogba against Brighton, Tottenham and Tottenham, but he did put in a good shift in the Red Devil’s latest win against Burnley.

According to Sky Sports pundit Ian Wright, the enigmatic midfielder has gotten complacent after his success on the international stage, as he told the panel on ‘the debate’ show: “He’s a great player, and he’s a World Cup winner. He has come back and has proven that he is that guy. But if Paul Pogba left in January, and we looked back at his Premier League CV, would you say he has been brilliant here? He still has a lot to prove!

“I think he’s fantastic, that picture of him dabbing with the World Cup is brilliant, it’s going to be iconic, but at the same time, in the Premier League he hasn’t done it properly, consistently enough yet.”

United’s next Premier League fixture is against Watford at Vicarage Road, who beat Tottenham at home last time out and Red Devils fans will be hoping that Pogba finally steps up to help the team secure a vital three points.