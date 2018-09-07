Chelsea ready to rival Arsenal for 197-goal striker transfer after Alvaro Morata struggles

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs ready to try a January transfer window swoop for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to solve their issues up front.

A report from Spanish source Diario Gol mentions the Blues chasing Benzema, along with Premier League rivals Arsenal, and Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The piece suggests these clubs were all in for the Frenchman in the summer and could try their luck for him again in the winter, and Chelsea in particular do look in dire need of strengthening up front.

Benzema has started this season in fine form, with stats showing him to be one of the top-performing players in Europe so far, and there seems little doubt he’d be a major upgrade on Alvaro Morata.

The Spain international has not been at his best since moving to Stamford Bridge from the Bernabeu last season, and was previously behind Benzema in the pecking order at Madrid.

The 30-year-old could use interest from other clubs to gain a pay rise, say Diario Gol, with his impressive resurgence this season seeming to wow key figures at the club.

Chelsea, however, will hope they can lure him to England and give them more of a chance of fighting for major honours this season with a more reliable source of goals to lead their line.

Arsenal’s interest comes as something of a surprise given their recent purchases of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, both of whom have done pretty well since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Still, the club have lost a few key attacking players in recent times, with Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott all leaving last season.

This means Danny Welbeck remains a regular first-teamer, and there’s no question someone like Benzema would be a big upgrade in that department, providing more depth and some vital winning experience to this side that has lacked winners and leaders for a number of years now.

The former France international has scored 197 goals in his Real Madrid career, dating back to the 2009/10 season, regularly showing himself to be one of the most reliable goal-scorers in the world, and with his goals helping Los Blancos to a number of major honours, including three Champions League final wins in a row, the last one of which he opened the scoring in against Liverpool.