Lionel Messi eager to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid to superstar’s signing in January

As speculation continues to link Barcelona with a move for Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi is reportedly urging the club to beat Real Madrid to his signing.

As per BBC Sport, the French international raised further doubts over his future at Old Trafford this week by suggesting that he doesn’t know what will happen in the coming months.

Coupled with The Express claiming that Man Utd could be ready to relax their stance and allow their prised asset to leave, it would seem as though the 25-year-old could indeed be edging closer to leaving England in favour of a switch to Spain.

However, it isn’t just the Catalan giants being linked with a move for the World Cup Winner, as the Daily Star have noted that Real Madrid could also be considering a swoop for the midfield star which could set up an intriguing transfer battle between the two Spanish powerhouses.

Now, according to Don Balon, Messi is said to be in favour of the idea of bolstering the squad with Pogba’s addition and is keen to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid to the punch and even bring in the Frenchman in January if possible.

It’s unclear as to how they’ve got such insight from the Argentine icon, but given Pogba would undoubtedly help them in their bid to build on their domestic success last season and challenge in Europe given the quality that he possesses, it’s easy to assume that it’s an accurate suggestion.

Whether or not the former Juventus man would suit the Barcelona style of play is debatable, and with Arthur and Arturo Vidal arriving this past summer, Ernesto Valverde seemingly has plenty of options and quality in that department already.

Nevertheless, when a player of Pogba’s class potentially becomes available, it will surely be difficult for either Barcelona or Real Madrid to resist the temptation to make a move.