These Liverpool fans are getting excited by something they’ve noticed about transfer target Adrien Rabiot

Liverpool FC
Some Liverpool fans are reacting with real excitement to the Adrien Rabiot transfer speculation, following talk that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been in contact with him.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is a top young talent who is nearing the end of his contract, meaning he’d be available on a free next summer.

ESPN claim Klopp has spoken personally with Rabiot about a move, and that the club have been in touch with the 23-year-old’s mother and agent.

Some LFC supporters are now digging through Rabiot’s history, and it seems he does have a real affection for the Merseyside giants.

Our good friends at Empire of the Kop noticed the Frenchman’s Instagram post from when club legend Steven Gerrard hung up his boots…

rabiot instagram

Adrien Rabiot is clearly a big Steven Gerrard fan

And a few others have been tweeting about Rabiot, with this Gerrard gesture clearly going down well and as something they might be worth keeping an eye on following ESPN’s report of a transfer approach.

Liverpool have done well to sign some big names in recent times, so Rabiot could well follow the likes of Alisson and Naby Keita in moving to Anfield in the near future.

