“Hope Woodward is watching” – These Man United fans think they’ve found the ideal replacement for Jose Mourinho

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs caught the eye last night as his Wales side beat the Republic of Ireland 4-1 in his first home match in charge.

The former Red Devils midfielder remains highly thought of at Old Trafford, having shone as one of their best ever players in a long and successful career with the club.

Giggs even served as caretaker manager for the end of the 2013/14 season after David Moyes’ sacking, before then working as assistant to Louis van Gaal for the following two years.

Whether the Welshman is a realistic contender to one day land the big job at United remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt it would be a pretty romantic thing to happen, given his connections with the Premier League giants.

And as United are struggling under Jose Mourinho right now, it’s little surprise to see some fans taking to Twitter to call for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to take a look at what Giggs is doing in his first big job in management…

