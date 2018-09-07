Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs caught the eye last night as his Wales side beat the Republic of Ireland 4-1 in his first home match in charge.

The former Red Devils midfielder remains highly thought of at Old Trafford, having shone as one of their best ever players in a long and successful career with the club.

Giggs even served as caretaker manager for the end of the 2013/14 season after David Moyes’ sacking, before then working as assistant to Louis van Gaal for the following two years.

Whether the Welshman is a realistic contender to one day land the big job at United remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt it would be a pretty romantic thing to happen, given his connections with the Premier League giants.

And as United are struggling under Jose Mourinho right now, it’s little surprise to see some fans taking to Twitter to call for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to take a look at what Giggs is doing in his first big job in management…

Giggs doing bits I see. Hope Woodward is watching. None of that Zidane stuff — Monsieur Rai (@FaraiMarebesa) September 6, 2018

If you're listening Mr Woodward have a clause ready to get Ryan Giggs back at Old Trafford when Jose Mourinho calls it a day. #WALIRL #NationsLeague — Michael Sanders (@MichaelS294) September 6, 2018

Really hope Giggs does well with Wales and takes over Mourinho in years to come. — Paul warwick (@Paulwarwick84) September 7, 2018

Giggsy on it for Wales. When Mourinho goes in December, you know we gonna have to give it Giggsy til the end of the season — You-Nigh-Ted! (@Iffy_aka_Giggs) September 6, 2018

Sack Mourinho and bring in Giggs, it’s that easy — chLUHM (@calvinftbl) September 6, 2018

Giggs > Mourinho — ?? (@lfcdeion) September 6, 2018

Ryan Giggs will be United manager within five years — ? (@colgcra) September 7, 2018

Anyone else think Ryan Giggs has got Wales playing like SAF era United? Ok just me then #WALIRL — The Real Red Lobster (@realredlobster) September 6, 2018