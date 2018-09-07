Real Madrid could be on the verge of imminent signing as target drops hint

Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on the signing of young defender Jose Luis Rodriguez from Danubio, according to the player himself.

The 21-year-old is a right-back by trade, although he is capable of playing on the opposite flank as well as in more of a wing-back role.

Aside from making 51 appearances for Danubio to date, he also has 29 caps for Uruguay U20s, thus suggesting that he could have a bright future ahead of him.

Los Blancos did sign Alvaro Odriozola this past summer to offer immediate and long-term quality and competition at right back for Dani Carvajal though, and so a move for another right-back wouldn’t seem to make a great deal of sense at this point.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez has been publicly speaking about the possibility of moving to the Spanish capital, and he expects a deal to be done in the coming days where he will likely link up with the Castilla side or perhaps be sent back to Danubio on loan to continue to his development.

“My representative is dealing with that but in the coming days he’ll travel and it will be sorted out,” he is quoted as saying by AS. “It has cost me a few days of sleep and waiting to see what is decided. One of the best teams looking at you is no small thing. When I heard about it, I couldn’t believe it.”

Time will tell how Real Madrid see Rodriguez fitting into their vision for the senior side, but given his confidence that a deal could be wrapped up imminently, it would surely make sense to send him back out on loan given that he’ll likely sit low down in the pecking order at the Bernabeu which may stunt his progress.

Again, it’s a questionable signing given that they’ve already seemingly addressed that area of the squad, but it appears as though they’re not yet content with their options. With the transfer window currently closed though, it has to be assumed that the deal wouldn’t go through until next year.