Real Madrid line up audacious bid for Brazilian star with €50m buy-out clause

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Pedro Guilherme from Fluminense in Brazil, to further bolster their attacking options.

The 21-year-old sensation has been in fine form this season in South America, scoring 12 times in 23 appearances for the Brazilian outfit so far. He joined the club back in 2016 but has only recently broken into the starting XI, impressing fans and experts alike with his attacking flair and eye for goal.

His displays have apparently caught the attention of European champions Madrid, who are looking to add reinforcements to their forward line following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus this summer – as per AS.

SEE ALSO: Real Madrid star takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus transfer

Real Madrid president has ‘perfectly laid out plan’ to seal transfer of £200m-rated Premier League star

Real Madrid sense golden opportunity to beat Barcelona to Manchester United transfer raid

AS reports that Fluminense would listen to audacious offers for the striker anywhere in the region between €20 and €25 million, having acknowledged the fact that his €50 million release clause is unlikely to be met by any potential suitors at this stage.

Sevilla, AS Roma and AC Milan, are all monitoring Guilherme’s situation too, so Madrid might have to move quickly if they are to arrange a deal when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui managed to complete four major signings over the summer, bringing in Vinicius Junior, Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz, and the team has made a winning start to the new league season as a result.

Madrid have secured victories against Getafe, Girona and Leganes in their opening three fixtures, with several players rising to the occasion to feature more prominently in the absence of Ronaldo.

Should Guilherme indeed arrive at the Bernabeu after Christmas then it would surely increase the team’s chances of retaining the Champions League for a fourth successive year, as well as wrestling away the Spanish title from current holders and arch-rivals Barcelona.