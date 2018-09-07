Real Madrid star takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus transfer

Real Madrid midfielder Isco insists that the team does not miss Ronaldo after he left the Santiago Bernabeu to join Juventus this summer.

Ronaldo joined the Serie A champions in July in a mega £105 million deal, after nine years in Spain with the European champions – as per Sky Sports. The Portuguese superstar won four Champions League titles during his time at the club and became their all-time record goalscorer, to cement his place in Los Blanco’s history forever.

In his absence, the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco and Karim Benzema have had to step up to the fore, which have they have done to great effect so far in the 2018-19 La Liga campaign.

Madrid have beaten Getafe, Girona and Leganes in their opening three fixtures and Isco, in particular, has impressed with his superb dribbling ability and vision, which has helped drive the team forward.

Ronaldo was often accused by fans and pundits of being a selfish player at the club, more focused on individual accolades and praise than doing what was best for the team, which could be why, according to Isco, the club doesn’t miss the Juventus striker after his departure – as The Statesman reports.

He stated at a press conference on Friday: “Now, we play very well as a team. There are players that last year did not score as many goals as they are (scoring now).

“For now we do not miss him (Ronaldo), but we have just started (the season). I wish we continue the same way and I (hope) it goes well with him in Juve.”

After the international break, Julen Lopetegui’s side will negotiate a tricky away trip against Athletic Bilbao and supporters will hope that that the team continues to thrive without their former charge to keep challenging on all fronts for silverware.