‘Shut up and get on with it’ – Ex-Premier League boss advises Man Utd on Paul Pogba

Sam Allardyce has offered his advice to Man Utd on how best to deal with the Paul Pogba situation amid ongoing uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

As per The Guardian, the French international initially sparked a reaction last month after suggesting that he wasn’t entirely happy at United amid a difficult start to the new season for the club.

Pogba did little to put an end to speculation over his future with his latest comments this week while on international duty as reported by BBC Sport, as he conceded: “who knows what will happen in the next few months”.

That isn’t likely to have a positive impact on the possible tension growing at Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho and the club undoubtedly focused on getting the best out of the players at his disposal to ensure that this season is a successful one.

It would of course be much simpler to achieve their objectives if their star man and recent World Cup winner was in top form on a consistent basis, and former Premier League boss Allardyce believes that the Red Devils would be better off having more of a no-nonsense approach with their midfield star.

“The club need to say, ‘The manager is going to be here, you’re going to be there, you’ve got a contract – shut up and get on with it’,” he is quoted as saying on talkSPORT by The Sun. “You need a strong ownership, not a strong manager, to put things right.”

“I always said to my players before they went, ‘While you’re on international duty do not comment about the football club, just concentrate on your country and don’t contribute anything that may end up being controversial’.

“We have a code of conduct and if they break that code of conduct while they are away, for me, they get a fine.”

It seems unlikely that Pogba will be hit with a fine over his comments, but time will tell what stance the club take on him if he continues to be ambiguous over his future publicly.

Having already lost early ground to Premier League title rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City, United need to hit the ground running after the international break and they would surely prefer to not have to deal with the fall-out created by Pogba’s comments.

While it’s sound advice from Allardyce for the most part, it’s difficult to see it being put into practice at Old Trafford in this instance.