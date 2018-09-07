Video: Denis Cheryshev produces superb finish for Russia in win over Turkey

After playing a starring role for Russia in the World Cup earlier this summer, it appears as though Denis Cheryshev is set to build on those impressive outings.

Russia will in fact hope to improve and develop as a whole after making a positive impact as hosts of the World Cup, and they certainly started off on the right foot on Friday night.

Coach Stanislav Cherchesov saw his side pick up all three points after a 2-1 win over Turkey in their UEFA Nations League clash, and they broke the deadlock thanks to this fine effort from Cheryshev as he rifled a beautifully-timed volley into the back of the net after 13 minutes, as seen in the video below.

Serdar Aziz equalised for the hosts but Artem Dzyuba found the winning goal shortly after the restart for the second half to ensure that Russia emerged as winners.

Eden Hazard scored a beauty for Belgium against Scotland on Friday night, but this makes a very strong argument to be considered the goal of the night as the technical quality, composure and execution required makes this a very difficult chance.

However, former Real Madrid star Cheryshev makes it look easy as the 27-year-old looks to continue to establish himself as a fundamental figure for both club and country moving forward.

RUSSIA AT IT AGAIN The man to watch at the World Cup, Dennis Cheryshev, fires Russia ahead against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League. Watch now on the Sky Sports Football red button: https://t.co/xyaQNPQLx3 pic.twitter.com/CzqPIp7Cn8 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 7, 2018