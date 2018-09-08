Bayern Munich eyeing up January swoop to seal transfer of €30M Real Madrid attacker

Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing up a January move to sign Real Madrid and Spain winger Lucas Vazquez.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the German giants’ boss Niko Kovac would be ‘happy’ to have a player of Vazquez’s ilk at his disposal, and that they think the player could be signed for around €30M, implying that this is how much Bayern rate the Spaniard at.

MORE: Real Madrid willing to offer €300M superstar fabled ‘No.10’ shirt should Los Blancos land transfer

Buying Vazquez could be a very wise move from Bayern, especially when you consider the fact that both of their star wingers Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben are both in the twilight years of their careers.

A move to Bayern might be just the thing Vazquez needs to do in order to become a first team regular at one of Europe’s top clubs.

The 27-year-old did manage to make 33 appearances in La Liga last season, however a lot of these saw the player come off the substitutes bench, something that doesn’t seem to have changed so far this season.

The Spaniard has played in all of Los Blancos’ opening three league outings, however all of these have been as a substitute, with the player’s play time coming to a total of 20 minutes.

Vazquez leaving could be the right move for both him and Real, as it would allow him more first team opportunities, as well as allowing Real some more cash to spend in January to bolster their squad even further.