Chelsea goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon has revealed he spoke with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola about a transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues were in need of a new ‘keeper as Thibaut Courtois left for Real Madrid, though in the end it was Kepa Arrizabalaga that came in from Athletic Bilbao.

Areola could have been a decent choice as well, however, with the 25-year-old showing plenty of potential whenever used by PSG, as well as in loan spells with the likes of Villarreal in his career so far.

The shot-stopper also formed part of France’s World Cup-winning squad this summer, though he did not play and has only one cap for his country.

Lollichon has been quoted as saying Areola wanted the move to Chelsea, but that ultimately the decision was out of his hands as the club ended up looking elsewhere.

‘We spoke a lot in the summer. He wanted to come here but the final decision was not my responsibility,’ Lollichon told French publication Le Figaro, as translated by the Metro.

Kepa has made a solid start for CFC as the team as a whole looks greatly improved under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who has led the side to four wins out of four so far since replacing Antonio Conte.