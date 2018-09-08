Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott after his eye-catching performances at youth level.

Still only 15 years of age, the youngster looks to be the latest big prospect emerging at Craven Cottage, where Ryan Sessegnon is another to really make a name for himself at the club.

Chelsea and City are now tracking his progress, along with major European clubs like Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea don’t exactly have the best record in terms of promoting youth and giving players from their academy a chance to shine, but they have often snapped up talent like this before loaning them out to raise their value and then cashing in on them.

From a business point of view, it’s a decent strategy, and every once in a while the Blues have promoted players this way if they’ve really impressed, most notably Thibaut Courtois, who became number one after three years on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Still, it has backfired too as they’ve ended up losing big talents like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, who have gone on to shine for their Premier League rivals.

It remains to be seen what kind of future Elliott really has in the game at this early stage in his career, but it seems he won’t be short of big offers.

If he is to make the step up, however, City might be a more tempting choice given they’ve seemed slightly more open to working on their youth system and promoting players from within.