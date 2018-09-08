In what was a closely contested first-half Rodrigo’s goal in the 32nd minute was enough to give Spain a 2-1 lead going into half-time of the UEFA Nations League encounter.

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw combined to give England the lead 11 minutes into the game.

England’s lead was short-lived with Spain’s Saul Niguez scoring his first goal for the Spanish national team right after the play resumed. Rodrigo then gave Spain a 2-1 lead in the 32nd minute following poor set piece defending from the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate’s men will be particularly disappointed with their defending prior to Rodrigo’s goal.

Tighter marking from Southgate’s men could have stopped Rodrigo scoring from Thiago Alcântara’s deadly free kick delivery into the box.

See More: Video: Rodrigo fires Spain into lead after lacklustre defending by England in UEFA Nations League fixture

Fan favourite pundit Chris Kamara was particularly disappointed with England’s use of zonal marking as opposed to man marking to defend the free kick.

Here’s what the Pundit had to say on Rodrigo’s goal:

Rodrigo makes it 2-1 Spain Zonal marking static ? pic.twitter.com/IG7EtKrPT3 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 8, 2018

Here is the reaction from England fans following the hot and cold first half showing from Southgate’s men:

three lions giving spain time to organize….they have to press harder if they are to get good results here — Meshakoz (@Meshakoz) September 8, 2018

Need to step up several levels — Brian Tea ?? ?? (@brian_tea) September 8, 2018

Cmon then lads step it up and bury ur chances… cmon england — kathleen williams (@miffy0811_a) September 8, 2018

Cmon then lads step it up and bury ur chances… cmon england — kathleen williams (@miffy0811_a) September 8, 2018

The Three Lions will need to step up in the second half if they are to have any chance of getting off to a winning start in the UEFA Nations League.