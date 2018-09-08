FIFA 19 player ratings 60-41: Manchester United duo and Arsenal hitman star on list of some of game’s highest rated players

With FIFA 19 set to be release later this month, EA Sports have been doing all they can to hype up the release of the game.

One of the things that the company have been doing is release the ratings of the top 100 rated played in Ultimate Team, and on Saturday, they release the ratings for the players who are rated between the 60th and 41st highest on the game mode.

In this latest release of ratings, Man United duo Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, as well as Arsenal frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have all been confirmed to have a rating of 87 for this year’s edition of the game.

Having been rated 88 last year, some fans will be surprised to see Aubameyang given a downgrade on his ratings this time round given how good he was for both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund last year.

Sanchez has been given a downgrade of two, something that was expected by most given his below-par campaign for both the Gunners and United last season.

Lukaku has been given an upgrade of one on his rating, something that is deserved given how many goals he scored for Mourinho’s side in the 2017/18 season.

A full list of all the players between 60th and 41st place can be found here on EA Sports’ Official website, so you can see for yourself just how highly rated some of your favourite players are in this year’s edition of the game.