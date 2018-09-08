Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid to sign superstar he believes would be perfect replacement for Luka Modric

Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid to make a move to sign Spurs and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, a player the Welshman believes would be the perfect replacement for Luka Modric.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Spanish giants were keen on bringing the player to the Spanish capital this summer just gone, however Julen Lopetegui’s side never ended up making a solid move.

MORE: Thibaut Courtois reveals when Real Madrid transfer decision was made in message to angry Chelsea fans

The report also notes that should Luka Modric end up departing the club at the end of this season, then the Spurs maestro is the player the club will move for first in order to replace him.

Modric is one of the best midfielders in world football, however with the Croat set to turn 33 later this month, Real should definitely think about replacing the former Spurs man in the not-too-distant future.

And given how he’s perform for the north London side in recent season, Eriksen definitely looks capable of being the man to fill the void that could be left by Modric.

The Danish international has been superb for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in recent seasons, with the player constantly bagging double figures for assists in each of his last three league campaigns.

Only time will tell if Real listen to Bale and move for Eriksen, a player who could easily be a mainstay in Real’s side for years to come if he ends up moving to the club.