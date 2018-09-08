‘A deal that suits all parties’ – Manchester United tipped to seal shock transfer of Chelsea star

Manchester United are being tipped to seal the surprise transfer of Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in January, with Ladbrokes offering odds of just 4/1 on the deal happening.

The former England international has been one of the Premier League’s most solid and reliable centre-backs for many years now, and would plug an important gap in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Mourinho notably coached Cahill during his time in charge at Chelsea, and Ladbrokes suggest a reunion shouldn’t be ruled out in a deal that they rightly point out would suit both parties.

This is because the 32-year-old is no longer a regular at Stamford Bridge under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who seems to be favouring David Luiz so far this season.

In fairness, Cahill may well be past his peak for the Blues, though he’d certainly do as a short-term measure for United’s needs at the back.

The Red Devils were linked with a number of top defensive players in the summer, though none came, meaning it would not be surprising to see the club back in the market for a defender in January.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s a deal that suits all parties, and at 4/1, it’s one we’re refusing to rule out just yet.”

4/1 seems tempting, with this potential deal one of the most typically Mourinho signings imaginable – only this time it might actually work out pretty well!