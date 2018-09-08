Video: Gianluigi Donnarumma makes breathtaking close-range save for Italy vs Poland

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma truly is on another planet at times, with this save video below an example of his phenomenal talent.

Still only 19 years of age, the Milan shot-stopper has been a regular for club and country for the last couple of years now, establishing himself as one of the world’s most exciting young players.

See below as Donnarumma rescued Italy against Poland in the Nations League last night with this great piece of goalkeeping from a close range shot.

Quite how he keeps himself so big and commanding in this kind of one-on-one situation is beyond us, but that’s why he’s the special talent he is…