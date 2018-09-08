Julen Lopetegui gives Real Madrid green light to seal January loan departure of expensive summer signing

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has given the club the green light to seal a loan move away from the club in January for Brazilian youngster Vinicius Jr.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Spaniard doesn’t want the 18-year-old in his first team squad for the season ahead, and that the club may very well loan the winger out to a La Liga outfit in the winter window.

The news outlet also note that Leganes, Rayo Vallecano and Getafe are all showing interest in the Brazilian, so it looks like Vinicius or Real won’t be short of options of they do go through with loaning the youngster out in January.

Vincius, who arrived at Real in a deal worth €43.2M (£38.7M) over the summer as per the BBC, should definitely be loan out by the Spanish giants given the fact that he most likely isn’t going to get many first team minutes at all this season.

The 18-year-old is competing with players like Marco Asensio, Isco and Lucas Vazquez for a place on Real’s left wing this season, a race he most likely going to win at the moment.

Vinicius going out on loan would allow him to gain valuable first team experience, something he’s going to need if he’s to make it as a Real Madrid player in the future.