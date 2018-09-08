Liverpool defender Connor Randall has been ruled out for around 12 weeks after suffering a nasty injury setback on loan at Rochdale.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill confirmed the injury blow on the club’s official website, saying Randall is now heading back to Liverpool to have surgery on a fractured cheekbone.

Hill told the club website: “It was a clumsy accident that led to Connor having to come off, and unfortunately for Connor, he’s going to be out for 12 weeks. That’s a big miss for us and it’s a shame for him.”

The 22-year-old has only ever made eight appearances for Liverpool’s first-team, and had been into his third loan spell away from Anfield.

This injury now looks a major blow to Randall’s development if he is to make it with the Reds, as he surely needs to be taking any opportunity he can get whilst out on loan to play regularly and impress.

However, Randall will now have to sit out the next 12 weeks and it remains to be seen what the future will hold for him after that, though another loan might be the most realistic option.

At the age of 22, however, and turning 23 next month, Randall is no longer really a youngster and time is running out for him to make that step up into top level football at senior level.