Manchester United confident special clause can block Paul Pogba transfer to Barcelona

Manchester United are reportedly confident of keeping hold of Paul Pogba despite putting off contract talks with the player amid transfer links with Barcelona.

In an intriguing report from ESPN, it’s claimed the Red Devils have decided not to discuss a new deal with Pogba for possibly as long as the next year as he’s unsettled at Old Trafford.

And while the France international is content to stay at United for the time being, he could be tempted if Barcelona come back in with another offer for him next summer after Ed Woodward refused to sell him this year, according to ESPN.

Their report adds that United are relaxed about the situation as they have an option to add another year onto Pogba’s contract anyway, potentially keeping him at the club until 2022.

This all looks rather messy as the 25-year-old struggles to hit form for United, and does little to dampen speculation over his future.

Speaking to Sky Germany this week, the former Juventus man admitted he wasn’t sure what his future held for the next few months.

It certainly seems like Pogba could do well at a different club after not looking suited to the style of play under United boss Jose Mourinho since he joined in 2016.

Barcelona seems a better fit for his style of football, but he may be made to wait for some time to get his desired move.