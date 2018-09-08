Manchester United star could be handed major lifeline for international clash this evening

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has the chance to get his season back on track tonight as Gareth Southgate reportedly considers starting him for England.

The youngster has endured a frustrating start to the new campaign at club level, barely featuring for United so far this term and getting sent off in the team’s last game away to Burnley.

Still, the Daily Mirror reports that Southgate could be prepared to hand Rashford a big lifeline by giving him a start against Spain this evening.

Raheem Sterling has pulled out of the England squad through injury, so Rashford seems a logical replacement in attack, even if he hasn’t enjoyed much regular playing time for United lately.

It seems crucial for the 20-year-old to continue to develop at international level if he is to have the chance of playing more often for his club, with his progress having stalled somewhat in recent times.

Rashford will now hope he can take his opportunity this evening if Southgate does indeed give him the nod.