REVEALED: Which of Mourinho & Pogba will QUIT Man United first as contact made with CL giants

Jose Mourinho is being tipped to be the one to head out of Manchester United before star midfield player Paul Pogba despite ongoing transfer gossip regarding the France international.

The Portuguese tends to shoot himself in the foot somewhat in his third seasons with clubs, as he recently did with both Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Things have now started poorly this term for Mourinho’s United, who have already lost two of their opening four Premier League games, including a humbling 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

CaughtOffside have been told Zinedine Zidane is confident of being offered the United job, and that he’s even identified a top transfer target for the club in Antoine Griezmann.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Pogba being linked with a move to the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus in a bid to get away from Mourinho.

It would not be surprising if the 25-year-old felt he could do better than United, who are not the club they once were, while Real and Barca always remain competitive in terms of challenging for the biggest trophies in club football.

However, in a column in the last few days, Phil Thomas believes if any one of Mourinho or Pogba is going to quit soon, it will be the manager.

‘The fact Pogba and Mourinho have purely “a coach-player relationship, it’s like that,” as the Frenchman now admits, is no shock. Sunsport has been telling you that for months,’ Thomas wrote in the Sun.

‘But what the United midfielder’s comments have done is effectively put a timescale – and a huge question mark – over whether both will still be in Manchester by next August.

‘Pogba – or at least his agent Mino Raiola – have made little secret of hiding the desire to move, either to Barcelona, as many feel, or a return to Juventus.

‘The reason for that is not, and has never been, a problem with being at Old Trafford. It’s all about who is his manager.

‘If United do flop this season, there is every chance Mourinho, not Pogba, will be the one out of the door, with a thank you and goodbye from the power brokers.’

This comes as Mourinho is reported to have contacted Real Madrid about a job at his old club due to doubts over his Red Devils future.