FAO Paul Pogba: Manchester United send message about the ‘privilege’ of playing for the club

Manchester United FC
Manchester United sent out a tweet this morning with a quote from their former player and captain Nemanja Vidic.

The Red Devils tweeted a picture of Vidic during his United days with a quote about the privilege of playing for the club, and the timing of it is interesting, to say the least.

This message comes just after Pogba told Sky Germany this week that he couldn’t guarantee he’d stay at United, even in the coming months.

The France international is one of the best players in the world on his day, but he certainly hasn’t had his day too often during his time in England so far.

But the very least fans can expect from Pogba is commitment to the club and an acknowledgement that they do remain one of the biggest institutions in world football.

Some fans reacted to the club’s Vidic tweet saying they should remind Pogba of the privilege of playing for the Red Devils, and it certainly could be taken as a subtle hint in that direction with MUFC tweeting it out in the first place…

