FAO Paul Pogba: Manchester United send message about the ‘privilege’ of playing for the club

Manchester United sent out a tweet this morning with a quote from their former player and captain Nemanja Vidic.

The Red Devils tweeted a picture of Vidic during his United days with a quote about the privilege of playing for the club, and the timing of it is interesting, to say the least.

This message comes just after Pogba told Sky Germany this week that he couldn’t guarantee he’d stay at United, even in the coming months.

The France international is one of the best players in the world on his day, but he certainly hasn’t had his day too often during his time in England so far.

"Manchester United is an institution. Every player is very happy to have a chance to play at Old Trafford. That is a privilege, I know that." – Nemanja Vidic. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/q4VeelmBN3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2018

But the very least fans can expect from Pogba is commitment to the club and an acknowledgement that they do remain one of the biggest institutions in world football.

Some fans reacted to the club’s Vidic tweet saying they should remind Pogba of the privilege of playing for the Red Devils, and it certainly could be taken as a subtle hint in that direction with MUFC tweeting it out in the first place…

Tell @paulpogba that. Even Mbappe is Matured compared to Pogba and Mbappe is 20 yes old and pogba is 25 yrs old. A difference of 5 yrs. Pogba needs to play for the badge if he can't he needs to leave. — Amo Kline (@amo_kline) September 8, 2018

Tell that to Pogba and his agent who is only interested in making more money for himself like the last deal he got 40m for that — Bill Osborn (@BillOsborn4) September 8, 2018

tell paul pocket….true legend who played for the badge rather than the wallet like paul pochet — Meshakoz (@Meshakoz) September 8, 2018

And Pogba should get rid of that money grabbing agent and consintrait on his football and the club he is with or do what SAF did and get rid of him ASAP — Bill Osborn (@BillOsborn4) September 8, 2018

Can you tell that to @paulpogba. He is NOT bigger than the club — PaYnE KiLa (Pain Killer) (@Paynekila) September 8, 2018

Tell that Pogba fcker — ravindre panchia (@ravindre318) September 8, 2018

some don't so please ask them to fudge off my club @paulpogba — Ashley Pereira (@Aereira_) September 8, 2018

Tell that to Pogba. In fact he should get the hell out of our club. The sooner the better. — Bonani Ndlovu (@BonaniNdlovu10) September 8, 2018