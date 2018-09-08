Manchester United would ‘seriously consider’ £200million Barcelona transfer bid for want-away midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United would reportedly ‘seriously consider’ big transfer offers in the region of £200million to sell Paul Pogba to Barcelona, according to the Independent.

The France international has not had the best of times at Old Trafford and the Independent claim manager Jose Mourinho would not be against letting the player go for the right price.

The piece mentions interest from Barcelona and a desire from Pogba himself to move to the Nou Camp, but the club want the Catalan giants to stop playing their usual media games.

£200m seems a lot for Pogba given his lack of impact since moving to Old Trafford two years ago, though he is still considered one of the finest midfield players in the world on his day.

The 25-year-old shone for the French national team as they won the World Cup in the summer, but he has never quite looked like that player in a United shirt.

While some fans have blamed Mourinho for not using Pogba in a way to get the best out of his skill-set, some may perhaps now be losing patience with the player after getting plenty of time and opportunities to turn things around for himself.

At this point, many would likely agree with their club that £200m to add to their transfer budget would serve them better than Pogba can at the moment…