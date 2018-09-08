Real Madrid willing to offer €300M superstar fabled ‘No.10’ shirt should Los Blancos land transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer Kylian Mbappe the club’s fabled number 10 shirt should he move to the club.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that signing Mbappe would cost the club around €300M, and that club president Florentino Perez is more than willing to fork out this amount to bring Mbappe to the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos would be gaining one of the future stars of world football if they were to land Mbappe’s signature, something we’re sure the club’s fans would absolutely love to see happen.

Mbappe will certainly have pressure on him should he be named Los Blancos’ new ‘no.10’, as that shirt has been worn by a number of world superstars in the past.

Players like Luis Figo, Mesut Ozil, Michael Laudrup, Clarence Seedorf and Luka Modric are all stars past and present who have donned the shirt number, and Mbappe could be the next should he move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

€300M if a lot of money for any player, however if there’s one player in world football that is worth that, then it’s certainly PSG and France ace Mbappe.