Sergio Ramos knows of Real Madrid’s aim to sign European superstar who’d be ‘happy’ to join Los Blancos

Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for a certain European superstar in the January transfer window, and Sergio Ramos knows all about it.

As per Don Balon, the Real captain is aware of the club’s want to bring Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Hazard to the club, and that the club already attempted to bring the winger to the Spanish capital this summer just gone.

The report also states that Hazard would be ‘happy’ to seal a transfer to the Spanish giants, something that’d be music to Real Madrid fans’ ears.

Having lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus this summer, Real may be in need of a replacement for the 33-year-old, something they failed to bring in during the summer.

And Hazard seems perfectly capable of being the man to replace Ronaldo in the Spanish capital.

The 27-year-old has proven to be one of the best players in the Premier League since his joined the Blues from Lille in 2012, and he doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.

Hazard has scored three and assisted three in five games for club and country this season, a record that shows he’s definitely still got the ability in his locker to be classed as one of the best wide players in the world.

If Real do go back in for Hazard in January, it’ll be interesting to see if the club manage to sign him from the Blues despite the fact Chelsea will only have a month to bring in a replacement.