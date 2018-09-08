Serie A star who ‘dreams’ of securing Real Madrid move ready to force through transfer away from Italian giants

Paulo Dybala is reportedly prepared to force through a move away from Juventus, with the player’s preferred destination being Spanish giants Real Madrid.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Argentine “dreams” of moving to the Spanish capital, and that club president Florentino Perez is a big fan of the 24-year-old.

The report also notes that Dybala is willing to force a move away in January or next summer, so it looks like we may not have to wait long to see the Argentina star leave Juventus.

Real will surely be delighted to hear this news, as it means that if they do want to sign Dybala, it looks like it’ll be an easy catch for the Spanish giants.

The Argentine was on fire for the Old Lady last year, as he bagged 26 goals and seven assists in all competitions, a record that’s even more impressive when you realise that Dybala wasn’t his side’s main focal point in attack.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now at Dybala’s current club Juventus, Real could do with a replacement for the 33-year-old, something Dybala would be more than capable of being should he secure his ‘dream’ move to Los Blancos.