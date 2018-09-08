The €226M release clause Real Madrid need to pay in order to land transfer of world class goal-machine

Real Madrid are going to have to pay Harry Kane’s €226M release clause if they wish to bring the Tottenham goal-machine to the Spanish Capital.

According to Diario Gol, Los Blancos have had Kane on their list of targets for quite some time now, and that the England international has a huge release clause in his contract with the north London side.

The report also notes that this clause stands at €226M, and that if the club make an offer of this amount for Kane, the 25-year-old will be their’s.

Paying this amount for Kane very well be worth it for Real, as by signing the forward, it would give the club a player who’s capable of replacing the goals in their side that they lost when they sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Kane won the World Cup Golden Boot this summer, as he scored six goals to help the Three Lions reach their first World Cup semi final since 1990.

The 25-year-old has also shown that he’s capable of cutting it at domestic level, as since the start of the 2014/15 season, Kane has managed to score at least 20 league goals in every single campaign.

Kane would be a fine signing for the club to make, now all that remains to be seen is whether Los Blancos are actually going to pay the player’s release clause and bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.