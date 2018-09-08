Menu

Video: Rodrigo fires Spain into lead after lacklustre defending by England in UEFA Nations League fixture

England National Team
Spanish striker Rodrigo fired Luis Enrique’s men into the lead in the 32nd minute after below-par defending by England from an indirect Spanish free kick.

Midfield maestro Thiago Alcântara whipped the ball towards the near-post and star striker Harry Kane failed to keep track of his man, allowing Rodrigo to poke the ball into the net.

England seemed to be operating in a zonal defensive shape which ultimately led to Rodrigo easily getting past his man and giving Spain the lead.

Check out the goal below:

