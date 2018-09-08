Spanish striker Rodrigo fired Luis Enrique’s men into the lead in the 32nd minute after below-par defending by England from an indirect Spanish free kick.

Midfield maestro Thiago Alcântara whipped the ball towards the near-post and star striker Harry Kane failed to keep track of his man, allowing Rodrigo to poke the ball into the net.

See More: Video: Man United duo Rashford and Shaw combine well to give England lead vs Spain in Nations League clash

England seemed to be operating in a zonal defensive shape which ultimately led to Rodrigo easily getting past his man and giving Spain the lead.

Check out the goal below: