Zinedine Zidane plans to sign key Real Madrid duo for Man United should he take over reigns at Old Trafford

Zinedine Zidane plans to sign Real Madrid pair Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane should he be made manager of Man United,

According to Don Balon, Zidane would be “happy” to become manager of the Red Devils, and that he plans to make moves for both Benzema and Varane should he take over from Jose Mourinho.

MORE: Proven right? Ex-Man United manager decided against paying Juventus’ £65m asking price for Paul Pogba transfer

Zidane bringing in both Varane and Benzema would be a huge boost for United, however it only seems possible should they hand the Frenchman the job of manager

Mourinho hasn’t made the best of starts this season for United, with the former Chelsea manager having overseen his side losing two out of their four opening league outings to both Brighton and Spurs.

Adding Varane to their squad would be a massive boost for United, as it would finally see them add a world class centre back to their squad, something they haven’t had since the days of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

With Romelu Lukaku at the club, one wonders how Benzema would get into United’s starting XI, however if Zidane were to deploy the 4-3-1-2 formation we saw him use at Los Blancos, the Frenchman would surely be the man to partner Lukaku in attack for the Red Devils.

Following this news, United fans would surely be wanting to see their club replace Mourinho with Zidane even more now given the fact that he’d aim to bring in two Real stars as well.